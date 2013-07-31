MILAN Italian truck and tractor maker Fiat Industrial FI.MI said on Wednesday its net profit rose 30 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, as growing sales at of its farm machinery unit offset weakness in trucks.

The company, which competes with Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) and Deere & Co (DE.N), said revenues were 6.8 billion in the second quarter, up 3.1 percent. Net profit rose to 328 million euros, from 251.

Revenue at truck unit Iveco, which accounts for about one third of group sales, fell 5.6 percent to 2.14 billion euros, and its trading profit fell to 1 million euros compared with 126 million a year ago.

Net debt for the group fell 263 million euros to 2.27 billion euros.

The debt and revenue figures beat analysts' forecasts and sent shares up about 4 percent. The company cut its full-year forecasts earlier this year.

(The story corrects rise in lead to 30 percent from 77 percent.)

(Reporting by Jennifer Clark; editing by Francesca Landini)