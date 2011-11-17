LONDON European lenders need to get real about the frugal future of banking if they want disheartened shareholders to help restore the health of bank balance sheets, the head of equities at Fidelity Worldwide Investment warned.

As lenders such as Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) contemplate vital share sales to meet tough regulatory targets on capital reserves, Dominic Rossi said cash calls from banks still hoarding a glut of non-core assets like insurance or asset management arms would be a tough sell.

"We would chat to any bank that wanted to issue equity today, but first we would want them to look at their portfolio businesses and ask themselves the question, 'Do we need to be in all of these?'", Rossi told Reuters.

"We want banks to recognise that weak balance sheets cannot own good businesses. It does nobody any good. In the majority of cases, we would prefer banks to dispose of those assets to someone else and not dilute us at 30 cents on the dollar."

Rossi, who joined Fidelity a year ago, said fund managers were becoming increasingly irritated by those banks who were stalling on sales of non-core assets in protest against regulation which demands more change than they claim they need.

"There's no point a bank coming to me to say, 'Our stock is trading 0.4 times our book, in five years we will have a return on equity of 15 percent, meaning we should be selling at 4.2 - go buy our shares.' ... I am not listening," he said.

Fidelity Worldwide Investment managed 133.7 billion pounds of assets at September 30, down from 146.3 billion a year earlier.

While controversial when first announced, Rossi said a decision by regulators to force UK banks to have primary loss-absorbing capital equal to at least 17 percent of all risk weighted assets, has been vindicated by the recent havoc in the eurozone.

The root of those problems in the banking system can be traced back to a simple shortage of equity, Rossi said, a flaw that persists to this day.

"UK banks were pushed to raise their capital ratios earlier because they (the UK Treasury and Sir John Vickers, head of the Independent Commission on Banking) realised there was a risk of a second banking crisis," said Rossi.

"Had that not happened, I think the UK banking sector would be in far worse shape than it is currently in ... The regulator is getting that right. And that's probably heresy in the City, but there you are," he said.

CAPITAL MARKETS

Rossi blamed a similarly bleak outlook for debut stock offerings on private equity investors harbouring price expectations that were wildly out of touch with reality.

"One of the reasons why you are not seeing any IPOs is because there is a stand-off between us and the private equity guys who run 10-year strategies with very low discount rates and generate terminal values of 10 times against public equity valuations that are substantially below that."

"They tell us we are not being realistic. We have to turn round and say, 'Well, actually, you're the ones who may want to think about things differently,'" he said.

That stalemate will result in even leaner times for investment bankers already bemoaning the erosion of their earnings potential with Europe's IPO market in the grip of an extended barren spell.

"The last time we went through a crisis like this was in the emerging markets of 1999. I ran money during that phase, and I recall we didn't have any IPOs for five maybe six years. It is very, very likely that we are not going to have many or any IPOs for a long time."

"We are already talking about delistings on the UK market. I think that is much more likely to continue."

A famine of money-spinning IPOs is not the only problem investment bankers will have to wrestle with, Rossi said. The industry is slipping back into a traditional merchant banking caste, heralding significant changes in its size and direction.

"They cannot participate in prop trading, derivatives are under scrutiny, the M&A business is not kicking in, there are no IPOs. The only thing they have left is advisory ... Will my kids be desperate to work for Goldman Sachs one day? Probably not."

