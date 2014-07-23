LONDON Fidelity Worldwide Investment said on Tuesday it planned to boost its UK equities team by acquiring the City Financial UK Opportunities Fund, led by market-beating manager Leigh Himsworth.

Himsworth, formerly head of equities at City Financial, has managed the 70 million pound fund since 2011 and during that time has returned 54.53 percent against a return of 41.3 percent for the FTSE All-Share index .FTAS, Fidelity said in a statement.

Himsworth focuses on small and mid-cap stocks and has 20 years of experience in portfolio management having previously worked at Royal London Asset Management, Gartmore and Eden Financial.

(This story has been refiled because the company corrected index return data in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, Editing by Huw Jones)