LONDON Fidelity Worldwide Investment has hired F&C Asset Management's Head of European Equities Paras Anand to run its pan-European stocks desk, while also appointing Richard Lewis as Head of Global equities in two newly created roles.

Anand, who has spent four years at F&C, will join Fidelity in 2012 to manage its UK and continental European equity teams, Fidelity said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lewis, who worked at New Star Asset Management for nearly a decade before its acquisition by Henderson (HGGH.L) in 2009, will run global emerging market and global equity teams from the start of November.

Both will report to Dominic Rossi, Chief Investment Officer, Equities.

Fidelity managed around $255 billion at the end of June.

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editing by Sinead Cruise)