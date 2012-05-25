Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
LONDON Asset manager Fidelity Worldwide Investment has appointed former chief executive of rival Aviva Investors' UK funds business as the new head of its British retail operation.
John Clougherty joins Fidelity on June 11 as Head of UK Retail having left Aviva Investors UK Funds earlier this year, Fidelity said in a statement on Friday.
The appointment marks a return for Clougherty who started his career as a graduate with Fidelity in 1992 before moving through a series of senior sales roles at Fleming Asset Management, Merrill Lynch and Skandia.
In his new post he will be responsible for growing assets at the UK retail unit which currently manages funds of about 32 billion pounds ($50.18 billion), and lead product development, the investment manager said.
Ben Waterhouse, Head of UK Retail Sales will report to him.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Mike Nesbit)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).