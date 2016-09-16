Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
ZURICH Soccer's scandal-plagued global governing body FIFA on Friday said it has appointed PwC as its new auditors.
PwC's appointment will initially be valid until the next FIFA Congress, which will take place in May 2017, the Zurich-based organisation said in a statement.
The congress will then decide on the appointment of FIFA's statutory auditors for a full three-year period, it added.
PwC will replace KPMG, which stepped down from the position as FIFA's auditor in June.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-