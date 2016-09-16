Cars drive past a logo in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland June 8, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH Soccer's scandal-plagued global governing body FIFA on Friday said it has appointed PwC as its new auditors.

PwC's appointment will initially be valid until the next FIFA Congress, which will take place in May 2017, the Zurich-based organisation said in a statement.

The congress will then decide on the appointment of FIFA's statutory auditors for a full three-year period, it added.

PwC will replace KPMG, which stepped down from the position as FIFA's auditor in June.

