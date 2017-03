FIFA's President Sepp Blatter shakes hands with Russia's President Vladimir Putin (R) during the preliminary draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

FIFA has passed a resolution offering full support for holding the 2018 World Cup in Russia, FIFA President Sepp Blatter said on Saturday at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I would like to inform you that the executive committee has recently adopted a new resolution in which FIFA assures the Russian Federation of its full support in carrying out the World Cup in Russia in 2018," Blatter said at the meeting in St Petersburg before the preliminary draw.

(Editing by Angus MacSwan)