Figure Skating - Skate America, Award Ceremony, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, U.S., 23/10/16. First place winner of the men free skating Shoma Uno of Japan (C), second place Jason Brown (L) of United States, and third place Adam Rippon (R) of United States, pose with their medals during the awards ceremony at the Skate America competition. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Figure Skating - Skate America, Men's Free Skate, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, U.S., 23/10/16. Shoma Uno of Japan skates during his free skate program. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

Japanese teenager Shoma Uno landed three quadruple jumps in Sunday's free skate to win the Skate America men's title at Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

The 18-year-old from Nagoya became the youngest Skate America winner in 14 years in capturing the opening event of the Grand Prix season.

Uno, skating to a tango, won with 279.34 points despite a late fall in his routine while Americans Jason Brown and Adam Rippon placed second and third, respectively.

The bronze medallist in last season Grand Prix final became the fourth Japanese men's winner in the last five Skate Americas and youngest since France's Brian Joubert in 2002.

(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, Editing by Andrew Both)