Willy takes one game at a time in City's Cup run
LONDON Wearing the number 13 jersey for Manchester City could be seen as underlining Willy Caballero’s status as the Premier League side’s reserve goalkeeper.
Japanese teenager Shoma Uno landed three quadruple jumps in Sunday's free skate to win the Skate America men's title at Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
The 18-year-old from Nagoya became the youngest Skate America winner in 14 years in capturing the opening event of the Grand Prix season.
Uno, skating to a tango, won with 279.34 points despite a late fall in his routine while Americans Jason Brown and Adam Rippon placed second and third, respectively.
The bronze medallist in last season Grand Prix final became the fourth Japanese men's winner in the last five Skate Americas and youngest since France's Brian Joubert in 2002.
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York, Editing by Andrew Both)
LONDON Wearing the number 13 jersey for Manchester City could be seen as underlining Willy Caballero’s status as the Premier League side’s reserve goalkeeper.
LONDON Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised Danny Welbeck after the striker scored his first goals since injuring his knee last May to help his side hammer Southampton 5-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.