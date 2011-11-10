A film crew sets up to shoot a scene from the movie 'Under The Skin' in Glencoe, Scotland November 9, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir

LONDON The British government on Thursday extended tax breaks for the film industry, worth an estimated 95 million pounds a year, until the end of 2015.

The industry welcomed the move, without which experts had warned the British movie business could shrink drastically.

Industry estimates cited by the BBC show that tax incentives on eligible films make Britain up to 40 percent cheaper than the United States and account for 1.4 billion pounds of GDP annually.

"The last year has seen massive success, both at home and abroad, for a whole host of UK films," Prime Minister David Cameron said in a statement.

"I look forward to seeing the UK film industry continue to thrive over the coming years, supported by the government's film tax relief."

Recent productions assisted by the system range from "Brighton Rock" and "Coriolanus" to "Gnomeo & Juliet" and both blockbuster parts of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows".

To be eligible for the tax break, films must be released in the United Kingdom, with a quarter of their production costs spent in the country.

Greg Dyke, head of the British Film Institute, said the news was welcome at a time of economic and financial turmoil.

"This announcement will be greatly welcomed across the film industry and will give confidence, particularly amongst independent filmmakers, at a time when access to finance is increasingly difficult," he said.

"British film is riding high, reaching new audiences, creating jobs and making a significant contribution to the economy -- it is precisely this kind of support that is so vital to keep that momentum going."

As well as box office success through productions like the Potter films, British movie "The King's Speech" triumphed at the last Oscars, winning four statuettes including best actor for Colin Firth, best director and best picture.

"The huge success of British films at the Oscars, the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs this year is clear recognition of our world class talent and creativity," said Culture Minister Ed Vaizey.

"But as a vital creative industry, it also has huge potential for economic growth."

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)