LONDON Cast and crew of "The Revenant" celebrated their 12 Oscar nominations at the film's London premiere on Thursday, saying they were "honoured" to be leading the race for this year's awards.

The pioneer-era drama, about a man who is left for dead by his expedition companions after being attacked by a bear, will compete in a variety of categories, including best film, best director for Alejandro G. Iñarritu, best actor for Leonardo DiCaprio and best supporting actor for Tom Hardy.

"I wanted 13 (nominations) but ok, that's fine, it's enough," Iñarritu joked on the red carpet.

"No, I am very happy, very honoured."

DiCaprio, who plays lead character fur trapper Hugh Glass, earned his fifth acting Oscar nomination for the movie, in which he spends a large part not talking at all. Should he win, it would be his first Academy Award.

Iñarritu called the performance "an amazing job" while co-star Domhnall Gleeson said it was "extraordinary".

"I wish it was up to me; I'd give (the Oscar) to him but that's not my job," actor Will Poulter, who play's Glass' young apprentice Bridger, said. "It's fantastic to see people react so positively," he added about the film.

Hardy said he learned of his own nomination during a shoot earlier in the day.

"It's only driving from work ... I realised how special that is and I didn't expect that to happen to me," he said.

Soon after Thursday's Academy Awards list was revealed, criticism of the lack of actors of colour among the nominations emerged, with last year's hashtag #OscarsSoWhite revived.

Asked about the criticism on the lack of diversity, Iñarritu said: "I agree, I think that there has to be there (on) the screen much more stories that represent all of us."

"When you go to the cinema, you wish you see yourself in the mirror. It's a mirror of humanity and if we all are not there, there's something wrong."

(Reporting by Sarah Mills and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by James Dalgleish)