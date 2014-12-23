Depeche Mode return with new album 'Spirit'
BERLIN Depeche Mode are back, releasing their 14th studio album which the British synth-pop musicians describe as "bleak".
NEW YORK "Star Trek 3," the latest film in the intergalactic franchise featuring Captain Kirk and the crew of the USS Enterprise, will open in U.S. theatres on July 8, 2016, Paramount Pictures said on Tuesday.
The release will coincide with the 50th anniversary of the original "Star Trek" series starring William Shatner as Kirk and Leonard Nimoy as the pointy-eared First Officer Spock.
"Fast and Furious" director Justin Lin is set to direct the latest film in the Star Trek franchise. The first two movies were helmed by "Lost" TV show creator J.J. Abrams, who rebooted the franchise, based on the popular TV show and earlier film adaptations.
Abrams is directing "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" but will be a producer on the film.
The "Star Trek' films have earned more than $1.2 billion at the U.S. box office since 1979, according to boxofficemojo.com.
PARIS A vast collection of rare Beatles vinyl records, photos and other paraphernalia will go on auction in Paris on Saturday.
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.