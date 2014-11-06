Nobel laureate poet Derek Walcott dies in St. Lucia
CASTRIES, St. Lucia Poet Derek Walcott, who won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1992, died at his home in St. Lucia on Friday aged 87, a spokesman for his publisher said.
LOS ANGELES The upcoming instalment of the "Star Wars" film franchise has finished shooting and will be called "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," Walt Disney Studios said on Thursday.
The film is scheduled to be released in December 2015 and will star Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac.
"The Force Awakens" is the first of three "Star Wars" instalments Disney said it would make after it bought "Star Wars" production company LucasFilm for $4.05 billion in 2012.
The film, in which original "Star Wars" actors Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill will reprise their original roles, will be set 30 years after 1983's Episode VI: Return of the Jedi."
"Star Trek" filmmaker J.J. Abrams will direct "The Force Awakens," the seventh film in the space epic series created by George Lucas.
