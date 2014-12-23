(L-R) Cast member Anthony Kelley, producer Stephen Levinson, director Rupert Wyatt, cast members John Goodman and Mark Wahlberg and producer Irwin Winkler pose during premiere of the film ''The Gambler '' in Los Angeles, California November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian/Files

NEW YORK From the opening shot of the new remake of the classic 1970s film "The Gambler," a different Mark Wahlberg is on view from the scrappy, uninhibited characters he has traditionally played.

As English professor Jim Bennett, a tear runs down Wahlberg's cheek as he sits at his dying grandfather's bedside.

"This particular part was an opportunity for me to do something different," the actor told a news conference. "I am used to playing the underdog, as opposed to the guy who has everything."

"The Gambler," which opens on Christmas day, chronicles the week-long downward spiral of disaffected Bennett, who despite all the trappings of success and privilege is bent on self-destruction via high-stakes gambling.

Jessica Lange plays Bennett's wealthy, out-of-patience mother, Brie Larson is a star pupil with whom he becomes romantically involved, and John Goodman is a philosophical loan shark.

Intent on defying expectations, the filmmakers said they aimed to take a different approach to the story of the gambler, a role memorably played by James Caan 40 years ago.

"The 1974 film was about gambling addiction, and I happen to come from a mindset where I think everything is voluntary," said writer William Monahan, describing his take on the story.

"I don't believe in addiction," said the Oscar-winning writer of "The Departed," a film that scored Wahlberg a best supporting actor nomination and also won best picture.

Monahan and director Rupert Wyatt ("Rise of the Planet of the Apes") saw Bennett's story as one of redemption through self-destruction, right down to its hopeful ending.

"He's a guy who has everything, but wants to get back to zero. It's a redemption story," said Wyatt, adding that Bennett's odyssey through some of Los Angeles' seedier quarters betrays "a very clear intent of self-destruction."

"If this was a story of addiction, then of course it would be a cop-out to end the movie in the way that we did," Wyatt said at the same news conference.

Wahlberg, a high school dropout who lost a significant amount of weight and spent days on campuses to portray the nihilistic academic, said the character also had its relatable aspects.

"I have a lot of people in my life who suffer from various addictions. And gambling was a big part of my upbringing, so those are things that I could identify with," said Wahlberg, who is also among the film's producers.

