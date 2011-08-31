U.S. actor George Clooney (R) gestures as he arrives by speedboat in Venice August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

VENICE, Italy George Clooney explores the dirty side of politics in "The Ides of March", the opening movie at the Venice film festival in which an aide to a presidential candidate learns how dispensable ideals can be.

The Hollywood heartthrob directs and acts in the behind-the-scenes look at a U.S. Democratic primary race, and the world premiere on Wednesday ensures a star-studded red carpet to kick off the 11-day cinema showcase.

Clooney, returning to the theme of politics after directing the 2005 black-and-white picture "Good Night, and Good Luck", played down its relevance to Washington today.

"I don't actually think of this as a political film," the 50-year-old told reporters after a press screening, at which there was muted applause.

"I figure you could literally put this in Wall Street, you could put it pretty much anywhere and it's all the same sort of issues -- it's issues of morality ... of whether or not you are willing to trade your soul for an outcome."

He went on to express sympathy for President Barack Obama, whose job he said he did not envy.

"As for running for president, look, there's a guy in office right now who is smarter than almost anybody you know, who's nicer and who has more compassion than almost anybody you know and he's having an almost impossible time governing.

"Why would anyone really volunteer for that job?"

The Ides of March features Ryan Gosling in the central role of press attaché Stephen Myers, a devoted employee to Clooney's governor Mike Morris.

Both characters emerge as morally ambivalent figures faced with stark choices as Myers becomes embroiled in a high-stakes game of sex, power and horse-trading in a critical look at the reality behind political rhetoric.

WASHINGTON IS "VICIOUS"

Oscar-winner Philip Seymour Hoffman plays Myers's boss and Paul Giamatti his rival, with Evan Rachel Wood rounding off the main cast as an intern with a dangerous secret.

Giamatti commented on what he saw as a poisonous atmosphere in American politics today.

"Certainly right now Hollywood seems like Candyland compared to Washington," he said. "I mean Washington is so vicious now that it makes Hollywood look like a children's party."

The Ides of March takes its inspiration from Beau Willimon's play "Farragut North", itself loosely based on the 2004 Democratic primary campaign of Howard Dean.

While it may prove popular in the canal city where Clooney is a favourite and movies critical of America tend to strike a chord, its reception in the United States where it hits theatres in October is less certain.

Early reviews were generally positive, with Britain's Daily Telegraph giving it four stars out of five.

The evening gala screening marks the opening of the August 31-September 10 event, which promises eagerly awaited movies and A-list stars who will hope the Venice launch puts them in the frame for awards next year.

Thousands of journalists and fans have descended on the Lido island to catch a glimpse of their idols and bring the glamour of the world's oldest film festival to a global audience.

The roll call of celebrities expected this year includes Clooney, Colin Firth, Keira Knightley, Matthew McConaughey, Kate Winslet, Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow and pop superstar Madonna.

Among the hotly anticipated titles are "Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy" starring recent Oscar winner Colin Firth and Gary Oldman and Briton Andrea Arnold's take on the Emily Bronte novel "Wuthering Heights".

Outside the main competition of 22 films, Madonna brings her second feature film "W.E.", a drama loosely based on American divorcee Wallis Simpson whose relationship with Britain's King Edward VIII led to his abdication in 1936.

Steven Soderbergh promises an all-star cast including Damon, Winslet, Marion Cotillard, Law and Paltrow in "Contagion", about a lethal airborne virus that spreads panic.

(Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)