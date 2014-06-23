Actor Will Ferrell speaks while being interviewed by Washington Post film critic Ann Hornaday (not pictured) at the Newseum during an event for ''Anchorman2: The Legend Continues'' in Washington December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

LOS ANGELES Comedy stars Will Ferrell, Melissa McCarthy and Seth MacFarlane are among the latest crop of honourees receiving stars on Hollywood's landmark Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said on Thursday.

Ferrell, who starred in the movie "Anchorman," McCarthy, nominated for "Best Supporting Actress" for the movie "Bridesmaids"; and "Family Guy" creator MacFarlane will be joined by "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson, "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe, Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz and animated cartoon dog Snoopy.

Actors Paul Rudd, Jennifer Garner, Amy Poehler, "The Big Bang Theory" television star Jim Parsons, celebrity chef Bobby Flay and "The Simpsons" long-running producer James L. Brooks will also receive the terrazzo-and-brass star plaque.

Crime fiction writer Raymond Chandler, best known for 1953's "The Long Goodbye," and comic-book artist Bob Kane, the co-creator of Batman, will be given posthumous plaques.

R&B artist Pharrell Williams, rapper Pitbull, dance-funk group Kool & the Gang and music producer Dr. Luke will get stars in the music category, while veteran radio personality Larry Elder will receive a plaque in the radio category.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has honoured influential figures in the entertainment industry since 1960.

The plaques which are cemented into the sidewalk can be purchased for $30,000 (17,605 pounds) by the sponsor of a nominee, who is approved by Hollywood's Chamber of Commerce. The money goes to the Hollywood Historic Trust.

More than 2,500 plaques line the pavements along a mile-long strip of Hollywood Boulevard.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Jeffrey Benkoe)