CANNES France The Hungarian film "Feher Isten" (White God), starring a pack of stray dogs that terrorises the capital Budapest and directed by Kornel Mundruczo, won the top prize in the "Un Certain Regard" forum of the Cannes International Film Festival on Friday.

The runner-up, winning the jury prize, was "Turist" by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund. It is about the disintegration of a marriage after a husband abandons his wife and children on a terrace and flees when he falsely believes they are all about to be killed by an avalanche.

Jury President for the "Un Certain Regard" festival was Argentine director Pablo Trapero.

The forum, "A Particular Outlook" in English, is for young, innovative filmmakers or directors that runs alongside the main Cannes competition, whose winners will be announced on Saturday.

Other films competing for the prize were the directorial debut of Hollywood A-list actor Ryan Gosling, "Lost River", the only Indian film in the competition, "Titli", by Kanu Behl, and "Jauja" starring Viggo Mortensen from Argentina's Lisandro Alonso.

