LONDON The cost of corporate loans will rise substantially because of the impact of tougher new regulations, according to two thirds of banks and financial firms surveyed in a report published Thursday.

Some 26 percent of banks surveyed expect margins on corporate loans to rise at least 100 basis points, while a further 40 percent said margins would increase by between 50 and 100 basis points, according to a report by Ernst & Young and the Institute of International Finance (IIF).

"Executives predict some potentially painful consequences as a result of the new rules: returns on equity will go down, costs and leverage will have to be reduced, margins will have to go up and business models will be changed," the report said.

It said 65 percent of firms surveyed were evaluating portfolios because of new Basel III capital and liquidity rules, 30 percent were exiting lines of business and 13 percent were quitting countries.

Three quarters of the firms said new liquidity rules will have a "significant" or "modest" effect on their costs.

Concern is increasing in Europe that higher bank funding costs will be passed on to customers or lead to banks cutting lending even more, potentially hurting economic recovery attempts.

Corporate lending, adjusted for risks, is only selectively profitable for A-rated banks and is unprofitable for BBB-rated banks, Matt Spick, analyst at Deutsche Bank, said in a separate report on Thursday. It can still be profitable for AA-rated European banks, he said.

"Since the onset of the crisis, European bank funding costs have risen, and thanks to changes in risk perception and the proposed EU bail-in regime, we expect this trend to persist," Spick said. "The difficulty of writing profitable corporate lending business for many banks will, in our view, add to the pressure to deleverage."

It could result in up to 3 trillion euros of lending by European banks being replaced, such as by corporates raising money in bond markets instead. While banks have seen the cost of raising debt rise in recent years, costs have fallen for corporates.

Even banks with lower funding costs may have little appetite to provide debt finance to industrial companies who can sell bonds themselves, and lending will be restricted to small and medium-sized firms, Spick said.

