LONDON Cheered by the stock market rebound, BlackRock's UK Special Situations fund is buying small and medium-sized companies with an international focus at the expense of large defensive companies acquired during last year's market turmoil.

The 1.5 billion pound fund has cut its weighting in FTSE 100 .FTSE companies to around 40 percent, in line with the historical average and down from as high as 45 percent last year when it bought defensive stocks such as AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L).

"The trend is for us to gradually reduce our FTSE 100 weight as we see buying opportunities in the small and mid cap market," fund manager Richard Plackett said.

"We have a relatively positive view on the equity market based on the fact that equity valuations look very attractive relative to other asset classes. While the global economy is slowing, it is nothing like as slow as we feared six months ago."

Smaller companies .FTSC .FTMC, which tend to be more volatile and less established than their blue-chip peers, underperform in times of market turmoil, falling nearly five-times further than the FTSE 100 .FTSE in 2011, in percentage terms.

This year, as global markets have turned thanks to a flood of liquidity from central banks and slightly better global economic data, the small and mid-caps have started to outperform, rising around 15-16 percent against a 6.6 percent gain by blue chips.

Plackett's fund picks smaller companies based on the skill and enthusiasm of their management, the strength of their balance sheet, cash generation and market position -- favouring companies with a unique product or a strong brand.

The focus is on companies with a net cash balance, or at least a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of no more than one. In terms of sectors, the approach tends to favour industrials and techs.

"We aim to own businesses that are exposed to corporate spending and the developing world, rather than the companies that are exposed to the Western world and government spending," Plackett said. "At the moment we are very heavily weighted towards international earnings."

Current investments include high-tech plastics group Victrex (VCTX.L), Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX.L), which makes steam traps for the pharmaceutical, petrochemical and waste industries, and Rotork (ROR.L) which produces valve control systems for the oil, gas and water industries.

The fund has returned nearly 20 percent in the past three months, outperforming its benchmark by around two percentage points, according to Lipper data.

Although Plackett does not pick investments on the basis of possible merger and acquisition activity, he sees scope for such deals to pick up, benefiting the SMEs universe as a whole if not necessarily the particular companies in the fund.

"With cash balances very strong, this could be a year when there is quite a lot of corporate activity if the markets stay as they are at the moment, and the SMEs indexes are generally going to benefit," he said.

(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Dan Lalor)