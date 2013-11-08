LONDON (IFR) - Financial services firms have slashed their funding costs from double digit coupons as a growing rump of real money investors commit cash to the former niche sector in European high yield.

The trend has caught the eye of private equity sponsors, as they can now apply leverage to a market with plenty of scope for primary LBOs.

"These businesses have always been attractive to private equity, but historically it was tough raising capital for them," said Nigel Walder, managing director at JP Morgan.

"Now that they've become more mainstream, it's easier to finance them, and to feel comfortable about eventual exit, which will make them even more attractive targets for the private equity community going forward."

In the last month, two firms have financed LBOs in the UK insurance market through junk rated issuance.

Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division bought 50% of car insurance firm Hastings Insurance last month. Despite being a young business, with 90% of its sales driven by comparison websites, it priced its fixed rate sterling tranche at just 8%.

While Hastings was a primary LBO, a week later CVC financed a secondary buyout of warranty business Domestic & General from Advent.

Advent's acquisition debt was "hung" in 2007 and remained on banks' balance sheets, according to sources. In contrast, CVC's LBO debt flew out of the door - the GBP500m fixed rate senior secured tranche priced at just 6.375% despite the business's 6x total leverage.

"What we found was that the high-yield guys at the large asset managers may not know insurance themselves, but there was a wider knowledge within their institutions they could draw on," said a banker that worked on both deals.

"As a result we told some accounts to bring their FIG analyst or, given the number of IPOs in the space, their equities analyst along to meetings as well."

While FIG investors might baulk at the leverage, mainstream high yield accounts are drawn to these credits by predictable cashflows often coupled with security over a debt portfolio.

LOW HANGING FRUIT

Somewhat counter-intuitively, firms that deal in distressed or defaulted debt have done more than any others to legitimise the sector in the capital markets.

Debt purchasers buy unpaid consumer debt from banks and other lenders on the basis that they can more effectively recover the arrears.

UK firms Lowell and Cabot were the first debt purchasers to tap the bond market in 2012, paying high coupons of 10.75% and 10.375% respectively. Hedge funds anchored the trades, with one banker observing that their knowledge of non-performing loans helped them understand the underlying business.

As the sector drew interest from traditional asset managers, however, both returned in 2013 obtaining yields below 8.5%, and three more debt purchasers have since followed into the market.

"The first of these deals were seen as somewhat esoteric, but there is now in excess of a billion pounds of paper outstanding for the debt purchase sector, so it's become a bigger part of the market and has developed an established following," said Walder at JP Morgan.

The debt purchase sector has now matured to the point that it has already seen exits as well as entrances for equity sponsors.

Cabot became the first high yield issuer to make use of a portability clause - a relatively recent innovation that allows bonds to stay in place after a buyout - when JC Flowers bought the company from AnaCap in May this year.

Encore agreed to buy into the company just a month later, with 98% of bondholders agreeing to a 12.5bp waiver.

Arrow Global tapped the market in January, and followed this up with an IPO last month. The day prior to the IPO's announcement, its bonds were bid at 101.5. By the end of October, after the IPO successfully cleared, they were bid at 104.

"Bondholders like these sales as they effectively crystallise an equity cushion beneath the debt," said an investor.

"What I do wonder, however, is how many more great deals can be done in the sector. I think the low-hanging fruit in this space has been picked off now, to be honest."

An increasingly commoditised product offers less returns for investors, as the prospect of financing misunderstood companies at undervalued prices fades. Despite this, others think there is still juice left in the trade.

"Absolutely the investors who played the first few transactions at double digit yields have done well, but I think there's still upside left in these names," said Walder

"A lot of these credits are trading in the high 7s or low 8s, yet have significant asset backing and high single B or low BB ratings. There could be meaningful upside in where they trade to, particularly as these businesses assume greater scale and access public equity markets."

(Reporting by Robert Smith, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)