LONDON Worldwide merger and acquisitions (M&A) activity is down 7 percent so far this year compared with the same period a year ago, totalling $750 billion after the slowest week for dealmaking this year, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

Telecommunications, media & entertainment and consumer staples lead the sectors with strongest year-on-year percentage gains, while materials, energy and power and financials all registered double-digit declines compared with the year before.

(For more detail on the week's investment banking data please click on: here)

(Reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by David Holmes)