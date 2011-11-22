Global stocks, euro dip amid political, economic uncertainty
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led lower by the energy sector as oil prices slumped, following European shares and the euro downward on global political uncertainty.
WASHINGTON U.S. bank earnings reached their highest point since the second quarter of 2007 but the industry continues to have trouble boosting revenue with the economy struggling.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp said on Tuesday that the industry earned $35.3 billion (22.6 billion pounds) in the third quarter, an $11.5 billion increase from a year before.
That number is up $6.7 billion from the second quarter.
The industry continues to boost profits, however, by setting aside less to guard against losses from bad loans.
The agency again warned the increase in quarterly profits will be difficult to maintain because revenue growth continues to be slow.
Net operating revenue was up $864 million, or less than 1 percent, in the third quarter.
Acting FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg noted the industry continues to face challenges from the troubled housing market and uncertainty in the economy, including from the debt crisis in Europe.
"Even as the banking industry recovers, the FDIC remains vigilant for new economic challenges that could lie ahead," he said in a statement.
(Reporting by Dave Clarke; Editing by Dave Zimmerman)
NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led lower by the energy sector as oil prices slumped, following European shares and the euro downward on global political uncertainty.
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts' expectations, as its television and cable units benefited from hosting the World Series and its cable news channel enjoyed strong ratings during the U.S. presidential campaign.
PARIS French investigators have referred carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) for possible prosecution over abnormal emissions of nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollutants from some of its diesel engines, the government said on Monday.