ALPBACH, Austria Setting up a European fund ready to invest in its banking system and changing the risk treatment of government bonds held by banks could help restore confidence in lenders exposed to financially shaky home governments, a UK supervisory expert suggested at the Alpbach Forum economic seminar in Austria on Friday.

Stressing he was speaking in a private capacity, Thomas Huertas, a member of the Financial Services Authority's executive committee, floated the idea during a panel discussion on why European banks were in investors' crosshairs.

Huertas said worries about a double-dip recession, the sovereign debt crisis and some banks' direct exposure to troubled governments lay behind the bleak mood.

He made two suggestions to help reassure markets about banks whose domestic governments were struggling.

Rather than having the European Union lend to governments who would in turn recapitalise banks, it could instead set up a fund that could invest in contingent capital for the banking system. "This would remove some of the concern about banks and remove the problem of credit constriction," he said.

He also questioned whether a new approach to assessing the risk of government bonds held by banks would be merited.

"The question at least in my mind and certainly for new purchases of government bonds is whether they should continue to be allowed to be held in the banking book or whether they should be held in the trading book, where they would be subject to capital requirements..." he said, "or if they continue to be held on the banking book whether some type of valuation reserve should have to be held."

"Such steps would go some way to reducing or eliminating the link between the banking system and troubled sovereigns and allow us to have a much more differentiated view of the problems that troubled sovereigns pose."

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)