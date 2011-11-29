Findel Plc's (FDL.L) adjusted pretax loss widened for the first half, but the British home shopping and sports-kit retailer said its largest unit was on track for a very strong Christmas with current trading ahead of last year.

For the six months ended September 30, Findel reported a pretax loss before exceptional items and terminated operations of 5.6 million pounds, compared with 3.1 million pounds a year ago.

Total revenue for the period was 254.6 million pounds.

The company said a new pricing approach for its express gifts business helped it increase revenue by 5 percent to 93.2 million pounds.

The company ended the period with 256.9 million pounds in net debt, down from 336.8 million pounds last year.

Shares of the company, which have lost more than half their value over the last year, closed at 3 pence on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.

