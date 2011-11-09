NEW YORK An early Roy Lichtenstein painting sold for a record $43.2 million (27.1 million pounds) at Christie's on Tuesday at the auction house's solid $250 million sale of contemporary and post-war art.

"I Can See the Whole Room! ... and There's Nobody in it!", a 1961 oil and graphite on canvas and the first of Lichtenstein's cartoon-style images, fetched $43,202,500 including commission, at the high end of its $35 million to $45 million pre-sale estimate.

Records were broken for more than a dozen artists including sculptor Louise Bourgeois, Alexander Calder (for a mobile) and Paul McCarthy. An impressive 90 percent of the 91 lots on offer found buyers at an especially expansive sale.

The strong result, which was marked by solid, but controlled, bidding, helped mitigate the hit Christie's took at last week's impressionist and modern auction, when virtually all the top lots went unsold.

Christie's admitted estimates and reserves -- the secret minimum price a seller will accept -- had been aggressive, and on Tuesday it was apparent they had worked with consignors to accept lower prices.

Officials were pleased with the $247,597,000 total, which fell within the $225 million-to-$310 million estimate.

"This was an extremely successful sale," said Brett Gorvy, Christie's international head of post-war and contemporary art. "It was a really global market bidding," he said, adding that "the world's top 10 collectors" had been "well-represented."

Other strong prices included the $18,562,500 fetched by Rothko's "White Cloud," which was expected to go for $18 million to $25 million, and Warhol's "Silver Liz," a portrait of Elizabeth Taylor that sold for $16.3 million, against an estimate of $16 million-$19 million. Estimates do not include commissions of more than 12 percent of the hammer price.

Bourgeois' "Spider" sculpture, which graced the auction house's Rockefeller Centre plaza, soared to $10.7 million or twice the estimate and smashed the record for the artist who died last year.

Warhol's "Four Campbell's Soup Cans" went for $9.8 million, towards the high end of the estimate.

Gorvy said afterward that iconic works by such top name artists had engaged established collectors in particular. Museums and foundations were also active, he added.

"There was less of the new, emerging buyers that we've seen in recent years, especially at the highest level," he said, noting that "at a time of economic crisis," collectors focus on "blue-chip artists."

The auctions wrap up on Wednesday when Sotheby's holds it sale of post-war and contemporary art.