ATHENS Greece said Thursday it recovered a painting by Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens stolen from a museum in Belgium in 2001 and arrested two Greeks who tried to sell it to undercover police for one 1 million euros (882,341 pounds).

The culture ministry would not identify the artwork, dated 1618. A Rubens painting called "The Caledonian Boar Hunt" was stolen 10 years ago from the Museum of Fine Arts in Ghent, Belgium, one museum official told Reuters.

"It's a huge success that we have recovered this valuable painting," said a police official who requested anonymity. "Culture Ministry experts who have examined it confirm its authenticity."

Greek authorities would give no further details and said they would present the artwork at a later date.

