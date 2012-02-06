LONDON China will have to make tough decisions to combat speculative bubbles in its property market, but authorities will steer the economy clear of a "hard landing", the manager of a new equity fund which invests in Chinese equities told Reuters.

House prices in China tumbled for a third straight month in December, fuelling concerns about a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. But Edward Cole, who co-manages hedge fund Finisterre Capital's new emerging markets equity fund, said the country had policy tools available to soften the fall and would use them if necessary.

"The Chinese economy is very resilient and it is very strong in terms of the level of reserves and the fiscal wiggle-room that the Chinese government has," Cole said.

"Ultimately we think given the difficult outlook for the global economy and the political change that will be happening at the beginning of next year, it's very unlikely that the authorities will allow any kind of hard landing," he added.

Finisterre's new fund launched in November with $25 million in seed capital and aims to raise $500 million when it opens to outside investors in the second quarter.

Targeting a return of 15 to 20 percent, the long-short fund invests in equities across all sectors in emerging markets like China, Russia and Brazil, basing investment decisions on its view of the world and where it stands in the global business cycle.

Cole said he was cautious about the global economy's ability to re-accelerate and was therefore shorting sectors like mining which depend on global growth, especially because he no longer saw China as a significant source of growth in end-demand for commodities.

"A combination of slackening demand from China plus general stagnant demand elsewhere in the world makes us think that that's a sector which is not adequately pricing the global demand environment," he said.

The fund, which requires a minimum investment of $1 million, is also betting on domestic cyclical growth-oriented stocks in the industrial and consumer sectors which have benefited from supportive monetary policy in countries like Brazil, China and Russia.

But Cole said he recognised that even emerging economies were not immune to the sovereign debt crisis engulfing Europe.

"If the European situation is handled poorly and we have a Lehman-type moment, we don't for a second believe that emerging economies can decouple, so the risk to growth is certainly there," he said.

The fund aims to minimize volatility to between 10 and 13 percent by taking long and short positions in equity securities and using options and swaps to hedge its portfolio.

Finisterre Capital was founded in 2002 and is named after a rocky peninsula in western Spain. The hedge fund manages $1.75 billion in emerging market assets, including foreign exchange, sovereign debt and corporate credit.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Editing by Mark Potter)