HELSINKI The Finnish aviation employees' trade union IAU and business representatives reached a deal on airport workers' wages and benefits after a final, 30-hour round of negotiations, Finnish National Conciliator Minna Helle said late on Monday.

The settlement averts another round of strikes at Helsinki airport that the union had threatened to start on Wednesday.

The Finnish Aviation Union IAU implemented work stoppages at Helsinki airport in early March, saying the service company Airpro's collective agreement fell short of benefits that workers in the sector get on average.

According to the national conciliator, the parties reached a three-year deal giving collective agreement contracts to service workers in Finland's two biggest airports, Helsinki and the northern city of Oulu.

Finland's state-controlled airline Finnair (FIA1S.HE), which was not a party to the dispute, had to cancel more than 200 flights during the work stoppages.

(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)