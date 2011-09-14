HELSINKI Finland on Thursday stuck to plans for spending cuts and tax hikes despite worries about Europe's debt crisis weighing on economic growth, aiming to reinforce its position as one of Europe's most fiscally disciplined states.

Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said he and other government leaders agreed to carry out spending cuts and tax hikes as previously set out in a 52.3 billion euro (45.6 billion pound) budget for 2012.

Finland has a triple-A credit rating and one of the lowest debt ratios in Europe, but policymakers are bracing for slower growth and rising pension costs due to an ageing population.

The leaders said in a statement that they planned to adopt spending cuts worth 1.1 billion euros and raise taxes by 1.1 billion. The tax hikes include higher rates on energy, alcohol and tobacco.

The budget was similar to the 52.2 billion euro blueprint the finance ministry had proposed in August, and the government estimated its deficit in 2012 would be around 7.1 billion euros compared to the 8.2 billion deficit forecast for this year.

"With these 1.1 billion euros tax hikes and 1.1 billion euros spending savings we will be able to cut the budget deficit. The direction is right," Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen said.

Katainen, however, told the same news conference that the government would also be ready to change course if needed.

"The economic situation is worrying. It is serious and we need to prepare for changes in economic circumstances," he said.

As a result of the planned budget, government debt is set to total 89 billion euros, or around 44 percent of gross domestic product in 2012. That would be an improvement from the 48 percent debt-to-GDP ratio at the end of 2010.

Its strong fiscal position has meant Finland plays a key role in European policymaking and Katainen leads a pro-European government, although the country's demand for collateral in exchange for new loans to Greece has prompted criticism from other euro zone members.

Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter earlier told Reuters that collateral was no longer an explosive issue, and that the idea now was to make such guarantees so expensive that only Finland would want to make use of them.

Urpilainen said discussions over collateral were still ongoing, and declined to say when a deal was expected.

"We are negotiating all the time and when we get the results is impossible to say," Urpilainen said.

(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)