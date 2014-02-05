HELSINKI Finnish companies expect weak business conditions to persist in the first half of the year, a survey by the country's biggest business lobby showed on Wednesday.

The outlook index for the manufacturing sector was -7, showing scant improvement from -8 in the previous October survey by the Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK). The index is calculated by weighing manufacturers expecting improvement ahead against those forecasting conditions to worsen.

"No major improvement to the general business outlook is expected early this year. The current situation for all sectors is below average. The order books for most companies were small, with a lot of capacity free," EK said in a statement.

Finland's economy shrank 1.1 percent in November from a year earlier, after a similar contraction in October, separate data showed on Wednesday.

Finland's traditional manufacturers of paper, machines and ships have been hit by a prolonged downturn in Europe as well as tougher global competition.

