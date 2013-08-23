Finland's Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen (L) attends an interview as she arrives for a Eurogroup meeting at the European Council building in Brussels March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

HELSINKI Finland's government said its budget deficit this year would be 9.0 billion euros ($12.0 billion), higher than a previously estimated 7.8 billion, as economic uncertainty had discouraged spending by companies and consumers.

The finance ministry proposed on Friday a 346 million euro additional budget for 2013. It said it had to take on more debt as tax income was expected to be 0.9 billion euros smaller than previously estimated.

Finland is one of the few remaining triple-A rated economies in the euro zone, but the prolonged euro area debt crisis has hit its exports of machinery and paper in particular. ($1 = 0.7493 euros)

