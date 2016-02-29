HELSINKI Finnish trade unions and employers said on Monday they had reached a preliminary deal on wages and working conditions, but the government said it first needed to review the agreement.

The deal is meant to replace the centre-right government's planned labour cuts, which triggered strikes and protests last year, and to boost competitiveness in Finland's stagnant economy.

The accord would cut workers' benefits by lengthening annual working hours and lowering holiday bonuses, freeze wages, lift pension contributions for workers and lower them for employers and gradually move away from centralised wage-setting towards more company-level labour deals.

It follows a year of on-off talks and is meant to replace government plans to cut holiday benefits and sick pay compensation.

If the government decides to back the deal, it is also expected to cancel some of its spending cut plans and implement some income tax reductions.

"We have not yet approved the agreement and still have questions to all parties on wages as well as the company-level labour deals," Prime Minister Juha Sipila told reporters.

Most of the confederations representing the unions and employers have already approved the deal. But SAK, the biggest union confederation, said it would take the result back to its member unions and only decide its final stance next week.

The Finnish economy grew by just 0.4 percent last year after three years of contraction and is expected to expand by 0.5 percent this year, less than any other country in the European Union except Greece.

Finland's problems include high labour costs, a fast-ageing population, a decline in Nokia's former handset business and a recession in neighbouring Russia.

"Even a moderate cut in unit costs would support recovery in the short-term, but the government would also need to implement the promised income tax breaks to keep consumer confidence at least at its current level," said Heidi Schauman, an economist at Aktia Bank.

The labour deal is part of the centre-right government's push to cut spending by 10 billion euros by 2030 with measures that also include health care and local government reforms.

($1 = 0.9191 euros)

