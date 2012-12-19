HELSINKI Finland must take more action to curb public borrowing, including reforming its pension system, if it is to prevent public sector debt topping 60 percent of national output, the EU's top economics official said.

"Finland's debt level will increase already next year to 55 percent and soon, during the next five years... it will be around 60 percent," Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn told public radio YLE in an interview.

Finland is one of four euro zone members still holding a triple-A credit rating and the finance ministry's last forecasts in September showed public debt would hold broadly steady around 54 - 55 pct over the next four years.

But the Nordic economy is dependent on exports and like many countries in Europe has slipped into a recession that threatens to worsen the state of its public finances.

The European Union recommends member countries keep their debt below 60 percent of GDP and it is one of the conditions for joining the euro zone, but the ceiling has been flaunted by many of the currency area's members.

Rehn is Finnish and was an adviser to the country's prime ministers in the 1990s and 2000s before taking the EU role, which has put him at the centre of the euro zone's battle with a debt crisis afflicting its southern half.

(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Patrick Graham)