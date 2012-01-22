Pro-euro candidate Sauli Niinisto won the first round of Finland's presidential election on Sunday with 37 percent of the vote and faces a February 5 run-off with another pro-euro candidate, Pekka Haavisto of the Greens Party, who got about 19 percent.

Here are some facts about Finland.

*POLITICS AND THE PRESIDENCY

-- Finland is a republic. Prior to independence in 1917, it was a grand duchy in the Russian empire for 108 years and a part of Sweden for 600 years before that.

-- Current President Tarja Halonen, a former SDP foreign minister, was elected the country's first woman president in 2000 and re-elected in 2006. She steps down having served 12 years, the maximum term in office.

-- Under a constitution which came into force in 2000, parliament has taken on greater powers at the expense of the presidency. The president's role is now limited to military and diplomatic affairs.

-- A second round run-off is due to be held on February 5, since Niinisto did not achieve a majority in Sunday's vote.

-- Niinisto is a member of the National Coalition, while Haavisto is from the Greens Party. The winner is expected to renounce party affiliation.

* POPULATION: 5.3 million

-- Finnish citizenship was granted to 4,350 foreign citizens permanently resident in Finland in 2010. The number was 900 higher than in 2009.

IMMIGRATION: 25,650 people immigrated to Finland from foreign countries during 2010. The number is 1,050 lower than the year before. Emigration from Finland also decreased slightly and was 11,900 persons. During 2010, net immigration totalled 13,750 persons, which is 800 down on the year before.

RELIGION: There are two state churches -- the Evangelical Lutheran (79.9 percent of population) and the Finnish Orthodox (around 1.1 percent). At the end of 2010, there were 1 million people with no religious affiliation.

* ECONOMY STABLE, GROWTH SLOW

With a government balance sheet that is among the strongest in Europe, Finland has been seen as one of the more resilient economies in the euro zone. However, Finland recently cut its economic growth forecasts, saying the European debt crisis has weakened exports.

The Finance Ministry has cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth in 2012 to 0.4 percent from a previous forecast of 1.8 percent. Last year's GDP growth is seen at 2.6 percent, and for 2013 the ministry predicts growth of 1.7 percent.

Yet for the latest Christmas season, Finland reported a 6.8 percent increase in spending compared to 2010. Greece's spending at Christmas was down by 22.1 percent for the same period and Italy's down by 2.3 percent.

* HIGH-TECH AND HONOURABLE

INTERNET AND ELECTIONS: As many as 89 percent of those aged 16-74 use the Internet and three out of four use it daily. Forty-three per cent of persons entitled to vote used an election engine before the latest elections last June.

PRESS FREEDOM: Finland kept its shared first place in the 2010 press freedom index released by Paris-headquartered NGO Reporters without Borders. The other countries ranked first are Iceland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

CORRUPTION: Finland came second in Transparency International's 2011 Corruption Perceptions Index together with Denmark, New Zealand came first, which ranks 183 countries/territories based on how corrupt their public sector is perceived to be.

Sources: Reuters/www.statista.com/Deloittes/OECD/Statistics Finland/Transparency International/This is Finland (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)