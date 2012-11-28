HELSINKI Finland's finance minister said on Wednesday she was ready to consider lengthening loan maturities for Ireland and Portugal if requested, following the euro zone's latest decision to help out Greece.

"From the fairness point of view, it would be understandable to give some kind of relief to them," Finance minister Jutta Urpilainen told reporters.

She noted cutting interest margins was only seen possible for bilateral loans, which are not in question with Portugal and Ireland. Finland has taken a tough line on euro zone bailout packages.

(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)