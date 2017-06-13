Finnish Prime Minister and Centre Party chairman Juha Sipila attends a news conference at the PM's official residence Kesaranta in Helsinki, Finland, June 12, 2017. LEHTIKUVA/Jussi Nukari/ via REUTERS

HELSINKI Finland's centre-right coalition government can continue operating without break-up following the split the nationalist Finns Party, Prime Minister Juha Sipila said on Tuesday.

"We have a new situation... the conclusion is that we can continue with... the same government programme and I will propose this to parliamentary groups this evening," Sipila told reporters.

Sipila had threatened to eject the Finns Party from his coalition after it picked a new hardline anti-immigrant leadership.

But earlier on Tuesday, the Finns Party split into two groups, with moderates including former leader Timo Soini forming a new parliamentary group called New Alternative.

