HELSINKI Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila said on Monday he was aiming to form a new coalition government with a parliament majority as quickly as possible, but added such talks might be difficult.

"These may become tough negotiations, and they may be long too. But my aim is that the government programme would be as close as possible to the current one," Sipila told a news conference.

Sipila earlier on Monday announced that he wanted to eject the co-ruling nationalist Finns Party from his centre-right coalition days after it chose a new anti-immigration leader.

