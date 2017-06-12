Oil keeps a lid on European shares, Novartis drives health stocks
LONDON European shares were in store for another weak session on Thursday, pegged back by the slide in commodities-related sectors on the back of depressed oil prices.
HELSINKI Finnish Prime Minister Juha Sipila said on Monday he was aiming to form a new coalition government with a parliament majority as quickly as possible, but added such talks might be difficult.
"These may become tough negotiations, and they may be long too. But my aim is that the government programme would be as close as possible to the current one," Sipila told a news conference.
Sipila earlier on Monday announced that he wanted to eject the co-ruling nationalist Finns Party from his centre-right coalition days after it chose a new anti-immigration leader.
Britain's competition watchdog said it had cleared Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management, paving the way for the tie-up which will create the country's biggest listed asset manager.
LONDON Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion (£789 million), as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.