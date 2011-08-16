HELSINKI Finland reached a deal with Greece on collateral for loans to Athens, clearing the way for the Nordic euro member to help the debt-burdened country.

Securing collateral to back loans had been a key condition for Finland joining in to help Greece. Finland's cooperation matters because it is a creditor nation with a triple-A rating and its parliament votes on funding matters.

Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen said on Tuesday that the size of the collateral was still unclear. She plans to present it to other euro zone countries for approval later this week.

"Greece would make a cash deposit to Finland, and it would be invested. With the interest, the sum would compare to the Finnish part of the loan which Greece gets from EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility)," she told a news conference.

Urpilainen, however, said the country was still opposed to the idea of euro zone bonds as a way to solve the region's debt crisis.

"Government's line with joint responsibility is very clear," she said. "Every country is responsible for its own debt today and tomorrow, so there will be no change to our stance on this. We will remain critical towards euro bonds, for example."

Germany has also opposed euro zone bonds, fearing such a step would push up its own borrowing costs and reduce incentives for countries like Greece to reform their economies.

Urpilainen said Finland's parliament, once it reconvenes on September 6, would discuss and vote on approving the July agreement among euro zone leaders to help Greece and widen the powers of the bloc's bailout fund, the EFSF.

Urpilainen said Finland will continue demanding collateral for any new bailout, and reiterated her opposition to increasing the size of EFSF.

Finland's governing coalition is led by pro-Europe politicians of the right-leaning National Coalition and Urpilainen's Social Democratic Party.

But with opinion polls showing strong support for the eurosceptic True Finns, the main opposition party, policymakers are expected to take a hard stance on dealing with the euro zone's debt crisis.

(Writing by Ritsuko Ando)