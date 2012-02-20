Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
HELSINKI Finland and Greece's finance ministers have signed a collateral deal in Brussels on Monday, Finnish national broadcaster YLE reported.
The agreement, a condition for Finland's participation in the new bailout package for Athens, states that leading Greek banks will provide collateral in cash and highly rated assets.
The Finnish Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen said before travelling to Brussels for the euro group finance ministers' meeting that the signing of the collateral deal was expected to take place on Monday afternoon.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).