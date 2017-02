Finnish Prime Minister and National Coalition Chairman Jyrki Katainen (L) laughs during the Finnish municipal elections follow-up at the Helsinki Music Hall October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kimmo Mantyla/Lehtikuva

HELSINKI Finland and Sweden are ready to help in Iceland's air surveillance, Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen said on Tuesday.

The move is politically sensitive as some Finns oppose such surveillance as a breach of the country's neutral stance. Iceland is a member of NATO, while Finland and Sweden are not.

"Finland will inform Iceland's government that we are willing to participate in Iceland's air space surveillance in 2014, together with Sweden," Katainen said.

