HELSINKI Italy does not need assistance from its European partners, but it might in the future need a "breathing break" from its high interest rates, Prime Minister Mario Monti said in an interview published on Wednesday.

"The basic idea is that Italy does not seem to need special aid right now, especially not to save its economy," Monti was quoted as saying by Finnish daily Helsingin Sanomat.

He added that it was frustrating that reforms his government has carried out are not reflected in interest rates. The euro area financial crisis has sent the group's third largest economy's borrowing costs spiralling.

Monti is due meet Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen in Helsinki later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; editing by Mohammad Zargham)