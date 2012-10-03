An exterior view of the Nokia headquarters is seen in Espoo, June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kimmo Mantyla/Lehtikuva

HELSINKI Struggling cellphone maker Nokia is seeking to sell its headquarters in Espoo, Finland as part of a drive to dispose of non-core assets.

"We are evaluating different options for non-core parts, such as real estate holdings, and that includes the headquarters," spokeswoman Maija Taimi told Reuters.

The glass and steel building by the Baltic Sea is valued at 200-300 million euros, according to a report by Finnish newspaper Iltasanomat.

Nokia, which has been trying to improve its finances through large job cuts and other measures, told investors in July it was it was also looking to sell properties.

(Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)