LOFT, Norway The weekend rescue plan for Spanish banks has improved the euro zone's chances of survival by removing the biggest challenge to dealing with the risk of financial contagion, Finland's prime minister told Reuters.

Asked in an interview whether the deal to pump as much as 100 billion euros into Spain's banking sector had made a euro zone collapse less likely, Jyrki Katainen said: "Yes, (the risk) has decreased because now we know more about the Spanish situation."

Katainen warned however that the rescue should not be seen as a precedent, noting that Eurogroup members were only addressing Spain.

"The contagion risk is lower because we know now how to deal with it," he said. "The biggest challenge has been how to prepare for the contagion risk (from countries such as Greece), especially to the banking sector, but we now have an answer after the Eurogroup decided to loan money to the Spanish government."

Katainen, a key ally of German Chancellor Angel Merkel, reiterated Finland's opposition to commonly issued euro bonds and said Europe's debt crisis required longer-term solutions.

"We don't like the idea of euro bonds in a sense that too many countries have got too many loans too cheap for too long and we don't want to institutionalise this unless we know everybody will follow the rules, which hasn't been the case before," Katainen added.

Euro zone member Finland, one of the block's few AAA-rated members, has demanded tougher conditions and guarantees for the Greek bailout.

Katainen was also one of the first policymakers to publicly raise the issue of a Greek euro zone exit.

He said he accepted relatively easier terms for Spain because the government has taken real steps in tackling its structural problems and deserved a break after markets failed to price in hard work.

And importantly, the Spanish action also reduces pressure on others member states such as Italy, giving them time to make their reforms work, Katainen added.

"We have managed to avoid a major crisis but the problems are still there. Sovereign debts is still there and even though governments have done a good job, markets haven't valued them," Katainen said. "The pressure on Italy hasn't been that high and maybe the market has assessed better what the Italian government has done."

($1 = 0.8021 euros)

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)