HELSINKI Support for the Finns Party has continued to slide, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday, reflecting the uneasy position of the Eurosceptic, anti-immigration party in the centre-right coalition government amid recession and the refugee crisis.

The October-November poll for national broadcaster YLE showed 9.8 percent of respondents supported the Finns Party, headed by foreign minister Timo Soini, down from 10.7 percent a month earlier and 17.7 percent in the general election in April.

Popularity of the coalition partners, the Centre Party and the National Coalition, was broadly unchanged at 21.7 percent and 18.3 percent, respectively. Opposition Social Democrats were at 20.7 percent, up from 16.5 percent in the election.

The Finns party, known for its anti-bailout rhetoric, has faced condemnation from its voters for compromising on a new loan programme for Greece and over the government's handling of the refugee crisis that has seen 25,000 asylum seekers arriving in Finland this year.

The party has also lost voters by supporting the government's spending cuts and labour market reforms, which many see as hitting the poorest in the society while the wealthy are seen to be getting off scot-free.

In a possible sign that the era of compromising has come to end, Soini on Wednesday said he was opposed to the finance ministry's proposal to allow Finns to transfer their security holdings from Finland's only depository to nominee registers abroad.

Because such holdings are indirect and recorded in the name of a bank, the proposal has drawn criticism from the police and tax authorities who fear increased risk of financial crime and tax evasion due to less transparency.

According to Soini's blog, the proposal contains several "moral and practical problems."

The Finnish economy has contracted for three years in a row and is expected to pick up slowly in the coming years.

(Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)