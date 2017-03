European Union Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn presents the EU executive's autumn economic forecasts during a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

HELSINKI Finland's Olli Rehn, the European Union commissioner in charge of economic and monetary affairs, said on Saturday he planned to run for the European Parliament next year and hoped to be a top candidate for the Liberal ALDE group.

"I have worked in European duties for long and I am ready to continue working to reform Europe," Rehn said in a statement from his Centre Party of Finland, adding he had support for his campaign from around Europe.

The party groups of the European Parliament have agreed to nominate candidates for the most prominent EU posts after the May election. ALDE, the third largest party group in the current parliament, is to decide its nominee in February.

Rehn, 51, was urged on Thursday to resign from his commissioner post by Hungary's central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy for what the governor described as mismanagement of the euro zone's economic crisis.

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Andrew Roche)