HELSINKI Finland is postponing an annual economic meeting with Russia due to the crisis in Ukraine, Finnish Foreign Trade Minister Alexander Stubb said late on Tuesday.

The Commission for Economic Cooperation meets once a year at ministerial level, usually during the spring. It seeks to remove trade and investment barriers between the two countries.

The exact date for this year's meeting had not been set yet. Stubb told Finnish national broadcaster Yle he thought the meeting would be organised later.

The European Union imposed economic sanctions on Russia after it annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by John Stonestreet)