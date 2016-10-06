HELSINKI Finland's defence ministry said on Thursday it suspected a Russian fighter jet violated Finnish airspace earlier in the day, after it scrambled jets to identify the SU-27 fighter over the Baltic Sea.

"The suspected violation... continued approximately one minute, and was in Finnish airspace for about 13 kilometres at a maximum of about one kilometre depth," the ministry said in a statement.

Finland has accused Russia of several breaches of its airspace since the Ukraine crisis began in 2014. In April, two Russian warplanes flew simulated attack passes near a U.S. guided missile destroyer in the Baltic Sea.

The Finnish border guard is investigating the latest incident, the ministry said.

