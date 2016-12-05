Finnish Interior Minister Paula Risikko looks on during a news conference at the crisis center in Imatra, Finland, December 5, 2016. Lehtikuva/Lauri Heino/via REUTERS

Finnish Interior Minister Paula Risikko offers condolences to one of the victims, the chairman of the city council Tiina Wilen-Jappinen, in Imatra, Finland December 5, 2016. Lehtikuva/Lauri Heino/via REUTERS

Candles in front of the restaurant Vuoksenvahti where three women were killed in a shooting incident in Imatra, Finland December 5, 2016 Lehtikuva/Lauri Heino/via REUTERS

Finnish flags wave at half-mast in remembrance of the victims that were killed during a shooting incident that took place at a restaurant in Imatra, Finland December 5, 2016 Lehtikuva/Lauri Heino/via REUTERS

The joint editorial office of the newspaper Etela-Saimaa and local newspaper Uutisvuoksi, the workplace of two killed women, pictured in Imatra on Sunday evening, 4th December, 2016. Three women were killed in a shooting incident in Imatra last night. Hannu Rissanen/Lehtikua via REUTERS

Imatrankoski Church, where the memorial service for the three killed women was held, pictured in Imatra on Sunday evening, 4th December, 2016. Photographers were not allowed to go in to the memorial service. Hannu Rissanen/Lehtikua via REUTERS

HELSINKI A Finnish man held after the shooting dead of three women with a hunting rifle was likely mentally ill and had no political or ideological motives, Southeastern Finland Police Department said on Monday.

A local politician and two journalists were shot and killed in front of a restaurant in the small Finnish town of Imatra in the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The police said that while the suspect - a 23-year-old local man with a criminal record - had not given a motive, preliminary investigations supported the view the man had chosen his victims at random.

"At the moment, the police believes it is likely that the reasons behind the incident were mainly related to becoming marginalized, as well as mental health," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl)