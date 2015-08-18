Finland's Finance Minister Alexander Stubb arrives at a euro zone finance ministers meeting on the situation in Greece in Brussels, Belgium, July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

HELSINKI Vandals broke several windows at the private home of Finnish Finance Minister Alexander Stubb in Tuesday's early hours and the government said it was reviewing its security procedures.

Stubb told Finnish media he and his family were sleeping at home in the town of Espoo near Helsinki when he was awoken by splintering glass at around 2.30 a.m. There was no known

attempt to break into the residence, and no one was injured.

The incident was rare in Finland where -- like in other Nordic countries -- public security is so good that government leaders generally live in normal residential districts.

"When your own home is a target, everyone understands it does not feel very good," Stubb was quoted by the online edition of Helsingin Sanomat daily as saying.

Police were investigating the incident. Authorities declined to disclose current security procedures. "So far, Finland has been a very peaceful country," said Jari Ylitalo, the chief of government security.

