EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
HELSINKI Finland's trade balance turned to a deficit of 115 million euros (90 million pounds) in November, compared with a surplus of 121 million euros a year ago, preliminary data from the National Customs Board showed on Wednesday.
The value of exports fell six percent year-on-year to around 4.5 billion euros in November, while the value of imports decreased 1 percent, it said.
The accumulated deficit from January-November shrank to 1.7 billion euros from around 1.8 billion euros in the same period of 2013.
Finland is struggling to return to growth as a European slowdown, problems at its ICT and paper industries and the Ukraine crisis hurt its exports.
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.