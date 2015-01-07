HELSINKI Finland's trade balance turned to a deficit of 115 million euros (90 million pounds) in November, compared with a surplus of 121 million euros a year ago, preliminary data from the National Customs Board showed on Wednesday.

The value of exports fell six percent year-on-year to around 4.5 billion euros in November, while the value of imports decreased 1 percent, it said.

The accumulated deficit from January-November shrank to 1.7 billion euros from around 1.8 billion euros in the same period of 2013.

Finland is struggling to return to growth as a European slowdown, problems at its ICT and paper industries and the Ukraine crisis hurt its exports.

(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)