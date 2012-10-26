Finland's Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen briefs the media as she arrives at an eurozone finance ministers meeting at the EU Council in Brussels July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

HELSINKI Finland is committed to the European Union, but will guard against any risk of a rush towards a federal state, Finance Minister Jutta Urpilainen was quoted as saying on Friday.

Euro zone states have been seeking to resolve the sovereign debt crisis in the currency bloc's weaker economies by pursuing closer ties such as much stronger budget rules and a banking union.

"It would harm citizens' confidence if the EU drifted through economic policy decisions towards a 'factual federation' without a separate political decision on it," Urpilainen wrote in the academic magazine Kanava, according to Finnish news agency STT.

Finland is one of a handful of euro zone states to have retained a top triple-A credit rating and, conscious of public opinion at home, has been wary of taking on more liabilities towards weaker euro economies. It has required collateral from Greece and Spain in exchange for its share of bailout loans.

Urpilainen also wrote that Finland no longer seeks to be a model member state and is not afraid to disagree with others on some EU issues.

"Finland chooses more carefully what we want to participate in. At the same time we diligently take care of our duties."

